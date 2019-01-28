Renault Nissan Alliance in India partners with NSDC

Renault- Alliance has inked a pact with (NSDC) to train workforce at its for future technologies.

Through this partnership, NSDC will assist the Renault- workforce develop in emerging automotive manufacturing technologies, Alliance said in a statement.

"Through our partnership with NSDC, which is a first for the Corporation, we will aim to get 10 per cent of employees trained in the first year to be able to support the growth and expansion plans of the Alliance in India," said.

NSDC MD & said the automotive and has been growing steadily over the last few years.

"Hence, we see tremendous potential to skill and up-skill the Indian youth and support the sectoral growth. We look forward to a successful collaboration with the Alliance in to achieve the envisioned milestones," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)