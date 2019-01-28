Cold wave continues in Pb, Hry, Amritsar coldest at 0.5 deg C

-
ALSO READ
Haryana govt renames schools
Sultry weather conditions prevail across Punjab, Haryana
Counselling cell for students to manage academic stress
Haryana launches app to ensure better connectivity with students
Hry govt to run special campaign to make students aware of harmful effects of drugs
-
Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, the MeT department said Monday.
Amritsar in Punjab was the coldest in the region at 0.5 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.
Several other places in the state reeled under piercing chill with the temperature in Faridkot settling at 1.2 degrees, followed by Bathinda (1.4 degrees), Adampur (1.8 degrees) and Halwara (2.7 degrees), the Meteorological Department officials said.
Union territory of Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, weather department said.
In Haryana, Karnal was the coldest at 3.4 degrees Celsius followed by Bhiwani (3.9 degrees), Sirsa (4.2 degrees), Hisar (5.4 degrees) and Rohtak (6 degrees).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU