JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

I was not even 10 percent of Gill when I was 19: Kohli

Ramgarh bypoll: 68.73 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm
Business Standard

Cold wave continues in Pb, Hry, Amritsar coldest at 0.5 deg C

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, the MeT department said Monday.

Amritsar in Punjab was the coldest in the region at 0.5 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

Several other places in the state reeled under piercing chill with the temperature in Faridkot settling at 1.2 degrees, followed by Bathinda (1.4 degrees), Adampur (1.8 degrees) and Halwara (2.7 degrees), the Meteorological Department officials said.

Union territory of Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, weather department said.

In Haryana, Karnal was the coldest at 3.4 degrees Celsius followed by Bhiwani (3.9 degrees), Sirsa (4.2 degrees), Hisar (5.4 degrees) and Rohtak (6 degrees).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements