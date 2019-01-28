Cold wave continues in Pb, Hry, Amritsar coldest at 0.5 deg C

Cold conditions continued to prevail in most parts of and Haryana, the MeT department said Monday.

in was the coldest in the region at 0.5 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

Several other places in the state reeled under piercing chill with the temperature in Faridkot settling at 1.2 degrees, followed by Bathinda (1.4 degrees), Adampur (1.8 degrees) and Halwara (2.7 degrees), the Meteorological Department officials said.

Union territory of Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, department said.

In Haryana, Karnal was the coldest at 3.4 degrees Celsius followed by Bhiwani (3.9 degrees), Sirsa (4.2 degrees), Hisar (5.4 degrees) and Rohtak (6 degrees).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)