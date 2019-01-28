One-way traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar NH

One-way traffic was restored on the Jammu- National Highway Monday as authorities allowed stranded Kashmir-bound trucks carrying essential commodities along with passenger vehicles from here, officials said.

The highway was opened for light motor vehicles from to on Sunday after six-day closure following heavy snowfall and incessant rains which had triggered multiple landslides and shooting of stones at various places along the arterial road.

"Stranded trucks and passenger vehicles were allowed to move towards Monday morning after agencies concerned cleared the road of the debris especially at in district, an said.

He said traffic is moving smoothly from to Srinagar, while no vehicle was allowed from Srinagar side in view of one-way restrictions which are in force for the past many months.

Meanwhile, residents of Monday woke up to a cold morning as the minimum temperature plummeted once again across the region with snow-bound Bhaderwah town in district emerging as the coldest recorded place with a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Jammu fell to 3.5 degrees Celsius compared to the previous night's 4.1 degrees Celsius, a of the MET department said, adding the night temperature in the city is 5.2 degrees below normal during this part of the season.

However, the early morning sun provided relief to the people in the city from cold conditions.

Banihal town along the also reeled under sub-zero temperature with a low of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, while the nearby Batote town recorded a minimum of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, the said.

He said Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the in district, recorded a night temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

