Comforting to know that China returned Arunachal teen: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when will India's land "occupied by China" be returned.
His tweet came after China returned missing Arunachal teen Miram Taron to India.
"It was comforting to know that China has returned Miram Taron. When will India get back its land occupied by China, Prime Minister ji," Gandhi asked on Twitter.
The teenager from Arunachal Pradesh had gone missing a few days ago and the Chinese located him later. The China's People's Liberation Army handed him over to the Indian Army in Thursday.
Gandhi has been attacking Modi and his government on the standoff in Ladakh and has accused the prime minister of "surrendering" India's land to China.
