Train services disrupted as goods train derails near Aluva in Kerala

Train services were partially affected through Aluva route on Friday after a goods train derailed at Aluva station near here resulting in cancellation of at least ten trains.
Senior Railway officials rushed to the spot to oversee the traffic restoration process at Aluva.
Railway sources said the 42-wagon train which originated from Yerraguntla station in Andhra Pradesh derailed at Aluva Railway Station yard late Thursday night.
"Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram has rushed to the spot along with senior railway officials, to oversee the restoration of traffic and traffic is partly restored through single line working at 02.20 hrs. Restoration work is in full swing and the traffic is expected to be restored shortly," Railways said in a release.
The release also said that the ThiruvananthapuramTiruchchirappalli Intercity Express, GuruvayurThiruvananthapuram Express, ErnakulamKannur Express, KottayamNilambur Express, Palakkad - Ernakulam MEMU Express special among others were cancelled.
A total of 11 trains have been cancelled.
