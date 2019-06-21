Complete Pachpadra refinery project within stipulated time: Gehlot to officials

Chief Minister Friday instructed officials of the and the HPCL to complete the refinery project within the stipulated time of four years.

Calling it the most important project in the state, Gehlot said it should be developed as a model refinery, after reviewing the short-term and long-term activities of the project.

Noting that the youth of the state had high hopes from the refinery, Gehlot said skill development centres should be set up in and Jodhpur and an ITI should be established in the refinery area, where youth can get guidance and training related to the of petrochemical and related products.

An industrial corridor should also be developed for the consumption of around the refinery as it will provide better employment opportunities, he said.

Gehlot said that a large number of people will work in the refinery and there was a need to develop a township along with a hospital and a school with all the facilities.

The convenience of locals should also be taken into consideration so that they do not face any problems when the refinery becomes operational.

