Business Standard

US requests UN Security Council meeting on Iran Monday: diplomats

AFP  |  United Nations 

The United States has requested a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Iran and the latest developments in the Gulf, diplomats said Friday.

The discussions would touch on both the recent attacks against oil tankers in the Gulf and the Iranian downing of a US spy drone, a diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

Another diplomat told AFP the meeting would take place Monday afternoon.

President Donald Trump said Friday he had planned air strikes on Iranian targets after Tehran shot down a US reconnaissance drone, but opted at the last minute to scrap the operation because it was not a "proportionate" response.

Washington also has accused Iran of responsibility for carrying out attacks on tankers in the congested shipping lanes heading out of the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran denies any involvement.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 22:50 IST

