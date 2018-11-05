JUST IN
Cong against Ram temple and Ram Setu: Rai

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

BJP's Bihar unit chief Nityanand Rai Monday charged the Congress with hatching conspiracy to deny the existence of a Ram temple at Ayodhya and 'Ram Setu'.

It is the wish of millions of people, not only within the country but across the world, that a Ram temple be constructed at Ayodhya. Nobody should have any objections to that, Rai said in a statement.

"Congress should apologise to the nation for having conspired to deny the existence of a temple in Ayodhya, followed by a similar conspiracy years later in case of Ram Setu..on both occasions, Congress had used its position as the party in power at the Centre," Rai said.

The BJP leader also said that the 'Sant Samiti' (conclave of holy men) that concluded in New Delhi Sunday was highly appreciative of the welfare measures taken by the Narendra Modi government. The Sants were echoing the sentiments of the common people and this gives a clear indication that Narendra Modis return to power is inevitable.

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 15:35 IST

