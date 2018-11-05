Cong against Ram temple and Ram Setu: Rai

-
ALSO READ
Show some courage, start Ram Temple construction: Shiv Sena to BJP
BJP dumped Ram temple issue after getting power: Togadia
Ram temple will be built 'all of a sudden': BJP leader
SC declines urgent hearing of Swamy's plea on Ram temple in Ayodhya
Nothing can stop Ram temple construction: Giriraj Singh
-
BJP's Bihar unit chief Nityanand Rai Monday charged the Congress with hatching conspiracy to deny the existence of a Ram temple at Ayodhya and 'Ram Setu'.
It is the wish of millions of people, not only within the country but across the world, that a Ram temple be constructed at Ayodhya. Nobody should have any objections to that, Rai said in a statement.
"Congress should apologise to the nation for having conspired to deny the existence of a temple in Ayodhya, followed by a similar conspiracy years later in case of Ram Setu..on both occasions, Congress had used its position as the party in power at the Centre," Rai said.
The BJP leader also said that the 'Sant Samiti' (conclave of holy men) that concluded in New Delhi Sunday was highly appreciative of the welfare measures taken by the Narendra Modi government. The Sants were echoing the sentiments of the common people and this gives a clear indication that Narendra Modis return to power is inevitable.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU