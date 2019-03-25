Cong, AIUDF in secret poll understanding, claims Assam BJP

The BJP Monday alleged that the AIUDF fielding candidates in only three Lok Sabha seats proved that it has a secret understanding with the Congress.
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former Congressman who is seen as number two in the BJP government in the state, also claimed that the two parties are "protectors of illegal Bangladeshis".
He said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not the only election issue for the BJP in Assam.
"It is very clear that the Congress and the AIUDF have an understanding for seats. Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi wants to ensure that his son Gaurav Gogoi retains the Kaliabor constituency and the AIUDF has not put up a candidate there," he added.
The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has so far announced three candidates with sitting MPs Badruddin Ajmal, the party chief, from Dhubri and Radheshyam Biswas from Karimganj (SC) constituencies. Barpeta's sitting MP Sirajuddin Ajmal has opted out due to ill health and he has been replaced by Hafiz Rafiqul Islam.
"The battle lines have been drawn with the Congress and the AIUDF on one side protecting the interests of the illegal Bangladeshis and we, on the other, are protecting the interests of the indigenous Assamese people", claimed Sarma.
The Congress denied that it has any poll understanding with the AIUDF.
In 2014, the BJP won seven out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the Congress and the AIUDF had three MPs each and one member was an Independent.
The three-phase Lok Sabha hustings in Assam will be held on April 11, 18 and 23, while the results will be announced on May 23 along with the rest of the country.
Sarma asserted that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not the only issue for the BJP and there are Balakot air strike, development of infrastructure and many more.
The convenor of BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional platform of the NDA, was addressing a press conference after a leader of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Bill movement joined the saffron party here.
The Bill, which sought to provide provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, triggered a huge protest in Assam and other Northeastern states. The indigenous people were apprehensive that if the bill was enacted, they would lose their identity and livelihood.
Though the bill is going to lapse in June, BJP president Amit Shah had said the party will bring it back, if voted to power.
Ashwini Chetia, a former leader of the All Assam Tai Ahom Students Union (AATASU) joined the BJP here.
The AATASU was one of the 70 organisations that was protesting against the bill. Chetia resigned from the organisation recently.
"While being in the BJP, I will be able to work better for the indigenous people of Assam," Chetia said.
