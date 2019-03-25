EC notice to makers of PM Modi's biopic

The on Monday said it was awaiting a reply from the makers of a biopic on Narendra Modi, scheduled to be released on April 5, after it felt that the film violated the model code of conduct.

K Mahesh, had on March 20, suo motu issued notices to the production house and music company behind the film "PM Narendra Modi" and two leading newspapers for publishing advertisements of the film.

Delhi Chief Electoral said the concerned parties have been given time till March 30 to respond.

He said the broad position is that any political advertisement circulated on or has to be pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.

"If any pre-certified political or surrogate advertisement is circulated, it is violation of model code of conduct. Whosever has done it is given an opportunity to explain their stand," the said.

The returning also suggested that the Election Commission of (ECI) could form guidelines for political films released during elections.

"We are looking into it. We will send the recommendations to the poll body," Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)