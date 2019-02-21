Congress attacks PM for failing to mention Pak in India-Saudi statement

The Congress on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the joint statement issued after his talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying the PM "forgot" to write the name of "terror nourisher" in the document.

The statement, issued hours after the Modi-Crown Prince talks, said the two leaders condemned the in the strongest possible terms and called on all countries to renounce the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. However, it did not name in this context.

"Modiji on February 18 said 'the time for talks with is over, and now action will be taken'," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

"Modiji on February 20 saying --India and Pakistan will talk as Modiji has been trying for since May 2014," he said, referring to a paragraph in the document that talked about the Indian and the Saudi sides agreeing onthe need for creation of conditions necessary for resumption of comprehensive dialogue between India and Pakistan.

The prime minister "forgot" to write the name of "terror nourisher" Pakistan in the joint statement, Surjewala said.

The Crown Prince "appreciated consistent efforts made by Prime Minister Modi since May 2014 including Prime Minister's personal initiatives to have friendly relations with Pakistan," the joint statement said.

"In this context, both sides agreed on the need for creation of conditions necessary for resumption of comprehensive dialogue between India and Pakistan," it said.

The talks between the prime minister and the Saudi Crown Prince came days after the February 14 attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.