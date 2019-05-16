Cong demands Modi's apology over Thakur's Godse remarks, says insulting martyrs in 'BJP DNA'

Hitting out at the BJP over its Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin a "patriot", the Thursday alleged that insulting martyrs is in the "BJP DNA" and demanded an apology from

The opposition party also asked Modi to punish Thakur for her remarks.

"It is clear, the BJP people are the descendants of Godse. BJP people say Godse was a patriot and martyr was a traitor. Culture of violence and insulting martyrs is the DNA of the BJP," Congress' chief said.

"Modi-Amit Shah ji's favourite BJP leader, once again insulted the whole nation by calling Gandhi's killer, Nathuram Godse 'a true patriot'," he said in a statement.

The BJP, through its leaders, is repeatedly launching "malicious attacks" on the Father of the Nation's thinking, path and ideology, Surjewala alleged.

"This is a conspiracy to insult Gandhian principles. This is an unforgivable crime which the country will not forgive," he said.

"If Modi ji has some wisdom then he should punish and apologise to the country," Surjewala said.

Malegaon blast accused Thakur kicked up a row after she called Mahatma Gandhi's assassin a "patriot".

The BJP, however, condemned her statement and asked her to tender a public apology.

"We completely disagree with her statement with regard to We strongly condemn this statement. The party will seek clarification from her as to why she gave this. It would be proper for her to seek and tender a public apology for her objectionable statement," BJP G V L said in a statement in

Talking to a channel in Madhya Pradesh, Thakur said, "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election."



Thakur's remarks came in response to a question over Kamal Haasan's comments that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to Godse.

Earlier also Thakur found herself in the eye of a storm for her controversial statements that her "curse" killed decorated Karkare in the 26/11 terror attack and that she was proud to have participated in the 1992 demolition of the in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)