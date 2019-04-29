Uma Bharti-Pragya Thakur meeting turns emotional

JUST IN
IANS  |  Bhopal 

It was an emotional meeting of two saffron clad sadhvis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), here on Monday. When BJP candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Union Minister Uma Bharti met they could not hold their emotions and welling of tears in the eyes.

Sadhvi Pragya visited Bharti's residence here in afternoon, where both expressed their affection and care for each other.

Uma Bharti also offered 'kheer' to Pragya Thakur. After that when they hugged, their eyes welled up.

Bharti also praised Pragya and recalled her struggles.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 23:16 IST

