Cong in T'gana gears up for municipal polls

Gearing up for the coming municipal elections, Telangana Pradesh Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy Thursday asked party's district units to organise meetings before July 7 on the strategy to be followed for the urban polls.

He told the presidents of District Congress Committees (DCC) to inform the state leadership the details of the meetings, Congress sources said.

The municipal elections are expected to be held within a month.

AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana R C Khuntia told PTI last week that the party's local committees would play major role in the municipal polls.

He said local party panels comprising candidates who contested as MP, MLA, town party president or the DCCs Committees would decide the candidates for the urban local body polls.

Meanwhile, AICC Kisan Congress vice-president M Kodanda Reddy slammed the TRS government for not implementing the ruling party's election promise of farmers' loan waiver.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)