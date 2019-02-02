Cong in Telangana demands suspension of District Collector

: in Saturday demanded the suspension of the district after officials allegedly removed seals of EVMs used in the recent assembly polls in a particular constituency, the result of which has been challenged in court.

Legislature Party Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the order an inquiry against the officials concerned.

"There is a petition pending in court on the Assembly seat. The officials are aware of that. The officials removed seals of 120 EVMs," he alleged.

Vikramarka said this was totally against the rules of the "These acts strengthen our suspension (of manipulation of EVMs during polls by the ruling TRS).

"The Collector, who is also the District Electoral Officer, should immediately be removed from duties and placed under suspension. The should order an inquiry into the whole issue," he said.

Despite repeated attempts, did not respond to calls or reply to messages.

said there has been a "lapse" on the part of the officials as they were not supposed to touch EVMs belonging to a constituency, whose result has been challenged in court.

"There has been a lapse (on the part of officials).Since there is a petition pending in court, the facts will be presented to the judiciary. According to the Collector's version, he was not aware of it (pending case in the court).

They took out some of the EVMs. The seals of the EVMs were not removed. Administrative action will taken for the lapse," Kumar told PTI, adding that representatives of the were also present when the strongroom was opened.

He said that the officials, who realised that the result of the constituency has been challenged in court, kept the EVMs back in the strongroom.

Kumar said the district administration was in the process of doing First Level Checks of EVMs not covered in the EP (Election Petition), for the Lok Sabha polls, as directed by the

Congress nominee G had moved the High Court, challenging the win of his TRS rival, alleging large-scale irregularities in the polls.

In a petition to the EC, alleged that the officials' actions were in gross violation and in defiance of the instructions of the Election Commission "with malafide intentions with an ulterior motive to defeat the due legal process to deny me justice."



He requested the to immediately place the officers under suspension and order an enquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)