Cong leader's killing appears to be connected with his own criminal background: Hry ADGP

The killing of Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary, who was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants in Faridabad Thursday, appears to be connected with his own criminal background, ADGP Navdeep Singh Virk said.

"As per the leads so far Chaudhary had a criminal background and 13 FIRs of extortion, kidnapping, attempt to murder were registered against him since 2007 in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. His murder appears to be connected to his own criminal background," the Additional DGP (Law and Order), Haryana, tweeted.

Virk said seven police teams have been deployed to solve the case and the Faridabad Police is confident that it would solve the case soon.

"Commissioner of Police Faridabad is personally supervising the investigation," he said.

Chaudhary, a spokesperson of the state Congress, was parking his car outside a gym in Sector 9 in Faridabad Thursday morning when the assailants fired 12-15 bullets at the vehicle from two sides, killing him on the spot, Faridabad ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi said.

On hearing the noise, people rushed to the site and Chaudhary was rushed to the Sarvodaya hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

