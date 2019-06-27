Numaligarh Refinery uses Haldia Dock to import crude

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) has started using Haldia dock complex of the Kolkata Port Trust to import its crude to meet the shortfall, a KoPT official said.

The Asam-based refinery is presently facing a shortfall in sourcing crude by about 0.5 million tonnes per annum which they intend to fulfil by importing.

NRL is presently operating a 3 million tonnes refinery at Numaligarh in the north eastern state.

Their first crude carrier, MT Sand Shiner arrived in the Haldia dock complex with 19600 tonnes crude on Wednesday, the official said.

The crude will be stored at the tanks of the IMC Ltd and will be dispatched to Numaligarh by rakes to be loaded from the tank wagon gantry of the BPCL.

"We expect to attract more crude traffic for NRL once the refinery goes for expansion," KoPT chairman Vinit Kumar said.

