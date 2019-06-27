2 Indians arrested with 1.8 mn Nepalese currency

Two Indian nationals have been arrested for allegedly carrying 1.8 million Nepalese rupees near the Indo-Nepal border, police said on Thursday.

Ranjan Dash, 30 and Bala Yadav, 29, both residents of Bihar's Motihari district, were arrested with the Nepalese currency on Wednesday during a routine security check at the border post in Birgunj Municipality, they said.

The money was stashed in a sack which they were carrying on a motorcycle.

They were arrested after they failed to give source of the huge amount of money and the reason for carrying it, police said, adding further investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, in two separate incidents, five persons were arrested for allegedly illegally carrying wildlife parts, including the horn of a one-horned rhinoceros from the outskirts of Kathmandu, Deputy Superintendent of Police Habindra Bogat said Thursday.

"The three men were arrested for possessing illegal wildlife parts by a special police team on Wednesday," Bogati told reporters.

Police have found out that the horn was being sold for 5.5 million Nepalese rupees. They have been sent to Kathmandu District Forest Office for further investigation.

In an another incident, police have arrested two persons from Mitranagar on the outskirts of Kathmandu and seized leopard parts, including bones, from them, police said.

