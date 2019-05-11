Cong leaders stage protest against Modi, J-K Guv for their remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

Several leaders of the Saturday staged a protest here against and for their remarks on former

"We have assembled here to express our anger over the insult to the former who laid down his life for the country 28 years ago. It is most unfortunate that the state has joined the vilification campaign of BJP and Modi," J-K told reporters.

On Thursday, the had said in that was not initially corrupt but, under the influence of some people, he got involved in the Bofors corruption case.

During a rally in on May 4, Modi had targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Your father (Rajiv Gandhi) was termed Mr by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'bhrashtachari' no 1 (corrupt number 1).

Besides, Modi on Wednesday accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as its "personal taxi" when was the prime minister.

"Over the years, the BJP left no stone unturned to implicate him (Rajiv Gandhi) but nothing could be proved against him and he came out in the judicial process. But the BJP continued its vilification campaign against him and entire Gandhi family, till date which is abuse of judicial process and insult to the martyr, who got assassinated due to lack of foolproof security by then BJP supported government at the Centre," Sharma alleged.

Criticising Malik for his remarks, state unit said, "He made the statement to please his bosses in It is better if he resigns from the constitutional post and work as a of the BJP," he said.

Sharma accused Modi and of bringing the election campaigning to the lowest level by using abusive language and hurling expletives on the opposition leaders, including former prime ministers.

The agitated Congress leaders protested outside the party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk and raised anti-BJP slogans.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)