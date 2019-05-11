Nodal officer to be appointed in every district for effective action in crimes against women:Govt

A new post of nodal will be created in every district of for supervising investigation in the cases of crime against women and children in the state.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by on Friday night, a government release said.

The officer, Deputy SP - women safety, will supervise the cases of 'mahila thanas' (women police stations) in the district and also coordinate with the departments of social justice and empowerment, and women and child development in the respective district for assisting and guiding victims in cases of atrocities against women, it said



The also gave directions that SPs in districts will have to ensure that FIR is lodged at the district level if a local SHO refuses to register the case, the release said.

Chief D B Gupta, DGP Kapil Garg and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

On Friday, the has said the will appoint a Circle (CO) to look into the case of crime against women in the state for effective monitoring and speedy investigation.

Three rape incidents, including the gang-rape at Thanagazi- bypass, have been reported from parts of district in the last fortnight.

On April 26, the woman was going to a place from her village on a motorcycle with her husband when the five accused, who were on two bikes, stopped them on Thanagazi- bypass and raped her in front of her husband, threatening them of dire consequences.

On Tuesday, a 40-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped inside the (CHC) by an and a compounder at Kathumar.

On Tuesday, a 20-year-old woman had lodged a complaint that she was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and gang raped by three men in station area. She was held captive at different places for four days, police said.

