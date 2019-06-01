Cong MLA, Panaji Mayor accused of molestation; seek pre-arrest

A case of molestation and assault has been filed by a woman against three persons including MLA Atanasio Monserratte and city Uday following a during an anti-encroachment drive.

Monserratte and the other two moved a court Saturday, seeking anticipatory bail.

The alleged incident took place during action taken by the Corporation of City of (CCP) Friday to remove an alleged illegal structure at the office of 'Big Daddy', an off-shore casino anchored in the

The staircase of the office allegedly encroached on the footpath. Monserratte, the newly elected MLA, and former accompanied the CCP workers when they went to remove it.

They faced opposition from a group which included casino employees.

A woman who was part of the group later alleged that Monserratte, and Parekh touched her inappropriately, abused her and outraged her modesty, police said.

"In her complaint lodged late last night, the woman also alleged that the accused threatened to kill her," police sub-inspector said.

A case under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt),354 (assault outraging woman's modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered, he said.

Monserratte claimed that no such incident took place. He was present at the site only to oversee the demolition work, he said.

"None of the persons named in the complaint were involved in any such action of outraging modesty," he said.

He and the other two moved a court here seeking pre- arrest bail Saturday.

"All three have sought anticipatory bail before Irshad Agha," said Swapnil Nasnodkar, their

The accused have been framed up, he claimed.

