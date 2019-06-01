Blast at central Russia explosives plant injures 19: report

At least 19 people were injured in a blast at a major explosives plant in on Saturday, the agency reported, citing the local health ministry.

The blast took place at the "Kristall" factory in Dzerzhinsk about 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of

"All of those who were injured -- around 19 people -- are receiving medical assistance," a of the local health ministry told

"We are talking about shrapnel wounds of mild and moderate severity," she said.

Representatives of told the agency that five people were working in the plant at the time of the explosion and that they were safely evacuated.

Local fire fighters told agencies they had no information about any more people still inside the plant.

"There was a technical explosion in one of the workshops, followed by a fire of around 100 square meters," a of the local emergency ministry told agencies.

