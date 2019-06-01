Two jan militia members held in Chhattisgarh

Two lower- naxals, who were allegedly involved in torching a bus in 2018 and active as jan militia members, were arrested Saturday in Chhattisgarh's district, police said.

The duo, identified as Sayabi Wacham (24) and Somdu Mudma (25), were nabbed from the forest of Murkinar village under station area, around 450 kms from the state capital Raipur, by a joint team of security forces, a local police said.

The two tried to flee after spotting the patrolling team near Murkinar, but were held after a short chase, he added.

The duo have been active as jan militia members of and allegedly involved in setting a bus on fire on Kutru-Bedre road on February 3 last year, the said.

