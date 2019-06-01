Two jan militia members held in Chhattisgarh

Two lower-rung naxals, who were allegedly involved in torching a bus in 2018 and active as jan militia members, were arrested Saturday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.
The duo, identified as Sayabi Wacham (24) and Somdu Mudma (25), were nabbed from the forest of Murkinar village under Bedre police station area, around 450 kms from the state capital Raipur, by a joint team of security forces, a local police official said.
The two tried to flee after spotting the patrolling team near Murkinar, but were held after a short chase, he added.
The duo have been active as jan militia members of Maoists and allegedly involved in setting a bus on fire on Kutru-Bedre road on February 3 last year, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
