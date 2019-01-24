Cong MLA Umesh Jadhav who skipped CLP meet surfaces, says he

Amid reports that he was being wooed by BJP, MLA who skipped the recent CLP meeting and remained incommunicado surfaced in his native Kalburgi Thursday and said he was still with the party, but dropped hints he was keeping his options open.

I havent even thought about it. Im in ..," he told reporters when asked whether he would remain in in view of the reported offer by BJP to give him ticket for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

However, the MLA, who was upset at not being made a minister, said he will go by the instructions of his voters and supporters on accepting the saffron partys offer.

I cannot decide it; I will have to discuss with my voters, people and supporters about it... will take decision in the interest of people," he added.

Jadhav along with Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra and had skipped the January 18 Congress Legislature Party meeting, following which notice were issued to them asking why action should not be taken against them under the

Jadhav, however, had written to CLP stating that since he was "unwell and not able to travel" he would not attend the meet. He had also requested that his absence may be "excused."



Asked as to why he was not reachable by the Congress leadership all these days, the MLA said he was bit upset for some reasons and had given his phone to his brother and gone outside the state.

Denying reports that he was staying in a resort or hotel, he said, he was on a personal visit out side the state.

On a photograph showing him with BJP MLA Ashwathnarayan, Jadhav said it was not taken in recently. It must have been taken some other time, he said adding the BJP MLA was his "close friend" and they knew each other for 15 years.

He claimed work in his constituency was happening at a slow phase under the coalition government." I dont know why work is getting delayedthose in positions have to answer."



Stating that he had expected post "for the sake of development work", Jadhav said he would not take it even if offered now.

Asked about reported comments by district in-charge that he can leave the party if he wanted, Jadhav said such attitude was the reason for Congress' present state.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress used to have 300-400 seats. "...by making such statements we now have around 45-50you understand," he said adding it damaged the party.

Jadhava took exception to a protest against him in front of his house a few days ago that he had sold himself.

They should be ashamed, let them show the proof, I will work at their house, he added.

According to reports, there is rift between Jadhav and and former union in Kalburgi and BJP was trying to take advantage of it by wooing him with the Kalaburgi Lok Sabha seat offer.

