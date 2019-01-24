Ahmedabad Municipal Corp lists bonds on NSE

Municipal Corporation listed its bonds on the debt securities platform of (NSE) Thursday.

The civic governing body of issued bonds aggregating Rs 100 crore with a greenshoe option of the same amount on January 11 and received a record subscription of Rs 1,085 crore from 19 institutions.

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards the central government scheme, Amrut, which focuses on development of

"AMC has ambitious plans for the city and fund raising through bonds is a welcome mode," Municipal said in a statement.

"Ahmedabad has significant projects lined up for future and is looking forward to more such fund raising issue going forward," Ahmedabad said.

Ravi Varanasi, at NSE said the exchange has emerged as a platform of choice for price discovery and listing of debt securities.

"We are happy to provide a platform helping AMC to raise funds efficiently for urban development projects," he added.

