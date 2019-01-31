Cong to hold consultations with activists on rights violation

The is going hold consultations Friday with city-based NGOs, activists and other groups on a 'spurt' in violation of human rights under the BJP rule and other issues.

Mumbai said besides violation of human rights, these consultations will cover issues such as "freedom of speech, mob lynchings, targeting of minorities in an attempt to polarise society and discrimination against Dalits and minorities" in the present regime.

Senior leader will take part in these meetings, he said.

Mistry is the of the AICC Civic and Social Outreach which is organising the consultations.

Such meetings will be held in other parts of the country too, Nirupam added.

