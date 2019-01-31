Cong to hold consultations with activists on rights violation

-
ALSO READ
'Chocolate face' remark for actors, not Priyanka: Vijayvargiya
Maha govt fared poorly in four years: Nirupam
Fire in exhibition: Opposition parties seek relief for traders
BJP anxious and nervous over Priyanka's political plunge: Congress
Congress to collect funds for welfare of Mumbaikars: Nirupam
-
The Congress is going hold consultations Friday with city-based NGOs, activists and other civil society groups on a 'spurt' in violation of human rights under the BJP rule and other issues.
Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said besides violation of human rights, these consultations will cover issues such as "freedom of speech, mob lynchings, targeting of minorities in an attempt to polarise society and discrimination against Dalits and minorities" in the present regime.
Senior leader Madhusudan Mistry will take part in these meetings, he said.
Mistry is the chairman of the AICC Civic and Social Outreach Congress which is organising the consultations.
Such meetings will be held in other parts of the country too, Nirupam added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU