Business Standard

Cong to hold consultations with activists on rights violation

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Congress is going hold consultations Friday with city-based NGOs, activists and other civil society groups on a 'spurt' in violation of human rights under the BJP rule and other issues.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said besides violation of human rights, these consultations will cover issues such as "freedom of speech, mob lynchings, targeting of minorities in an attempt to polarise society and discrimination against Dalits and minorities" in the present regime.

Senior leader Madhusudan Mistry will take part in these meetings, he said.

Mistry is the chairman of the AICC Civic and Social Outreach Congress which is organising the consultations.

Such meetings will be held in other parts of the country too, Nirupam added.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 22:45 IST

