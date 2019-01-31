Body of missing girl found in Kota canal

The body of a teenage girl, missing since early this week, was fished out from a canal here, a said Thursday.

The class 10 girl had gone missing from her home at Kaithunipole area in the city on Monday, following which her parents had lodged a missing complaint with the police, he said.

The body was handed over to the family members after the post mortem, he said, adding that it was yet to be ascertained if it was a case of suicide or murder.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)