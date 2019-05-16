Cong will form govt and Rahul will be next PM: AICC secretary

The Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi would get more than 170 Lok Sabha seats and form the next government with the support of like-minded opposition parties, AICC secretary C D Meyyappan claimed Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister with the backing of a large number of political parties which vehemently opposed the Narendra Modi-led BJP government that "failed" to deliver on its promises made to the people, he told PTI.
Meyyappan, also in-charge of party affairs in Andhra Pradesh, said former union minister A Sai Pratap, a six-time MP from Rajampet in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh who quit the Congress five years ago, returned to the party-fold Thursday.
Sai Prataps homecoming took place in his presence and AP State Congress President Raghuveera Reddy in Kadapa, Meyyappan added.
