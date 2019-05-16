Doctor held for 'derogatory' FB post on Pragya Singh Thakur

A homeopathic doctor has been arrested for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on a social networking site against BJP's Lok Sabha seat candidate and blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur, police said Thursday.

(38), a resident of Kalyan, who also has a clinic and another house in Vikhroli Parksite, was arrested on Wednesday, an said.

"Nishad had allegedly posted some derogatory comments against on The post also talked about the involvement of Hindus and Brahmins in terrorism," he said.

said an activist, Ravindra Tiwari, had lodged a complaint against Nishad at station in Vikhroli for his comments against Pragya Singh.

Accordingly, an FIR was filed against Nishad on Saturday under IPC section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), he said.

Nishad was arrested on Wednesday, the said, adding that he was granted bail by a local court.

Pragya Singh Thakur, 48, is contesting the Lok Sabha election from against senior Digvijaya Singh. Polling for this seat will be held on May 19.

Out on bail, she has been discharged by a court on charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the 2008 blast case, but is still facing trial under other criminal provisions, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

