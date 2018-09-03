Cong workers block NH to protest fuel price hike

workers blocked the national highway between and at Balikuda square on the city outskirts Monday to protest the hike in fuel prices.

Led by City Md Moqim, the protesters blocked the highway at for about an hour. They also burnt effigies of the Prime Minister and before the police arrived at the spot to clear the blockade.

Coming down heavily on Dharmendra Pradhan, the leaders alleged that Pradhan was responsible for the situation as he failed to keep the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas under control.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)