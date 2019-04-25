Congress fields Ajay Rai from Varanasi, ends speculation on Priyanka

The on Thursday fielded from to take on Narendra Modi, ending speculation on Vadra fighting polls from the temple town in

The also fielded Madhusudan Tiwari from Gorakhpur against BJP's

Speculation on making her political debut from was fuelled after Rahul Gandhi, to a question on whether he planned to field his sister against PM Modi, said last week, "I will leave you in suspense. Suspense is not always a bad thing."



The Congress fielded Ajai Rai against in 2014 as well. He finished third in the contest, after and Aam Aadmi Party's

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)