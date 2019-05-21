Congress leader held for BJP worker's killing on polling day

A has been arrested in connection with the killing of a on the last day of polling for elections in

Nemichand Tanvar (60) was killed at Palia village, about 20 km from here, Sunday.

Arun Sharma, a local leader, was arrested in the case Monday night, said district of Police (SSP) Ruchi Vardhan Misra.

Efforts were on to arrest Sharma's sons and who were absconding, she said.

Investigation suggested that it was who allegedly shot Tanvar around 5.30 pm Sunday, the SSP said.

The BJP has alleged that Tanvar was killed after he told Sharma that he voted for the saffron party.

Misra said the dispute arose over casting of vote.

"But we cannot conclude that the murder was its fallout because the two factions had an old dispute as well," she said, adding that the case was being investigated from all angles.

