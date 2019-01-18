BJP eyes all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh

-
Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Swatantra Singh Dev Friday claimed his party would win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the saffron outfit lost power last year after a 15-year rule.
He also accused the Congress of putting hurdles in the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.
"The BJP is going to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh," Dev, the BJP in-charge for general elections in the state, told reporters here.
The BJP had won 26 Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 polls and the remaining three went to the Congress.
Asked about the Ayodhya issue, the UP minister said, "Only Congressmen are putting hurdles in the construction of Ram temple."
He said Congress leaders were raising objections in the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, thus delaying its hearing.
Dev is here to finalise the party's strategy for the general elections in Madhya Pradesh.
He said development of all will be the main poll plank of the BJP in the upcoming general elections.
