Smriti Irani's jibe at Cong, says party upset over Amethi defeat in 2019

-
ALSO READ
Smriti Irani promises Amethi girl visit to ISRO; assures help to students
Ensure tech is available in regional languages to empower people: Irani
UP polls: Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi tomorrow, Priyanka on December 19
Amethi has never been anyone's bastion, says BJP's Sanjay Sinh
'This is my home', Rahul Gandhi in Amethi for 2nd time after 2019 loss
-
Union Cabinet minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday said the Congress was still upset with her for defeating its then-president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Pune units of the Congress and its ally NCP staged protests over the issue of price rise at venues where Irani attended events during her visit to the city. The two parties are constituents of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters before a book launch event, Irani said in the 2014 general elections she had shown audacity to contest from Amethi, which was then considered a Congress fortress (she lost to Rahul Gandhi that year).
"However, in 2019, the BJP fought such an election that then-Congress president (Gandhi) had to run and find another seat (in Kerala). So the Congress's disappointment towards me is obvious," said the Union minister, referring to Congress protests in the city during her visit. The Amethi MP said the NCP was born out of the Congress so she can understand the Sharad Pawar-led party's aggressive stance against her. "It has been the BJP's pride that with the help of party organization and under the leadership of Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), a sitting Congress president (Gandhi) was defeated (in 2019) for the first time in Indian politics. We are facing the repercussions of that victory and we will continue to bear it," she said. The Union minister said the Congress has still not come to terms with the defeat of its top leader at the hands of ordinary BJP workers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU