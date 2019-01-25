UP under 'muscular' model of governance: Chidambaram

Senior on Friday criticised the government, saying the state was under a "muscular" model of governance.

"It is the rule of law under the 'muscular' model of governance offered by the BJP. After Jammu and Kashmir, it is UP that is the victim of muscular government," tweeted.

Referring to the killings of so-called criminals in "encounters" in the state, he said: "In 16 months, 78 persons were killed in encounters by the Police. Is this the rule of law under the Constitution of "

--IANS

som/ksk/mr/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)