JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Matt Smith might star in 'Morbius'

Netflix working to get 'Roma' star to US for Oscars

Business Standard

UP under 'muscular' model of governance: Chidambaram

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Friday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government, saying the state was under a "muscular" model of governance.

"It is the rule of law under the 'muscular' model of governance offered by the BJP. After Jammu and Kashmir, it is UP that is the victim of muscular government," Chidambaram tweeted.

Referring to the killings of so-called criminals in "encounters" in the state, he said: "In 16 months, 78 persons were killed in encounters by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Is this the rule of law under the Constitution of India?"

--IANS

som/ksk/mr/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements