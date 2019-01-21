School van driver gets lifer for raping minor girl student

A local court Monday sentenced a 28-year-old school van to life imprisonment for and raping a minor girl student at Vanasthalipuram in April 2014.

at convicted D under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to life imprisonment, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said here.

He also slapped him with a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to police, got acquainted with the class 9 girl, about 14 years of age, and lured the victim by saying that he loved her and would marry her.

In April 2014, he forcibly took the girl on a bike to his friend's house at Rajendra Nagar at night and repeatedly raped her, police said.

His friend was not at home during that time.

Following a complaint by the girl, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

