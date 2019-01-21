Two killed as wall collapses in Delhi due to rain

Two persons were killed after the wall of a warehouse collapsed on them apparently due to rain in Delhi's on Monday, the Fire Services (DFS) said.

A call was received at around 4 pm about the incident, a said.

There were some loose tiles kept next to the wall of the godown full of scrap, he added.

Due to the gusty winds and heavy rain that lashed the national capital in the afternoon, the wall gave way and came crashing down on the victims along with the tiles, the said.

Further details are awaited.

