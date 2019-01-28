Consulting Leads as SPJIMR Closes Placements for PGDM Class of 2019 With 12 International Offers

/ -- SPJIMR has announced the successful closure of placements for the PGDM Class of 2019. The median salary of the batch stood at INR 22 lakhs per annum (LPA), with over 72 per cent of the batch receiving offers of INR 20 LPA or above. The average compensation for the PGDM Class of 2019 stood at INR 22.90 LPA. This placement season saw participation from 111 to hire the 239 participants from the PGDM Class of 2019. Twelve international offers were made this year, capping a season marked by high interest in SPJIMR candidates from a large number of marquee in diverse sectors.

A range of new came on board for placements this year, adding to the list of large and reputed corporates who have enjoyed a lasting relationship with SPJIMR. Among the companies who participated in placements this year are McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Co., Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Tata Administrative Services, Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Nestl, Johnson & Johnson, Ninjacart, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Amazon, Mahindra, Deloitte, PwC, EY, Uber, Britannia, Bajaj Auto, Castrol, OYO Rooms, Pidilite, L'Oral, Philips, Aditya Birla Retail Limited, American Express, Mondelez, ValueLabs , Nivea, Amway , Power, Jindal Steel & Power, Unacademy, Paytm, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Duff & Phelps, Reliance Industries Limited, , IIFL and to name a few.

stood out as a sunrise sector with the highest increase in the number of offers made compared to the previous years. Consulting companies were aggressive in their hiring from SPJIMR with 35 per cent of the batch picking up offers in the sector. A third of the batch would join IT and companies, an indicator of a growing techno-management wave seen across industries.

More than 50 per cent of the batch took up PPO/PPI opportunities through their autumns internship with leading companies. Autumns internships are part of a unique SPJIMR model under which participants take up internships after the completion of the core courses (in Finance, Marketing, Operations & Supply Chain Management, and Information Management) as well as advanced specialisation courses at leading universities in the US under SPJIMR's Global Fast Track programme. The continued trend of high PPO/PPI opportunities to the PGDM batch is a reaffirmation of the industry's faith in SPJIMR's autumns internship process.

The large number of companies on campus and the range of offers made by them reaffirmed the standing and stature of SPJIMR as a leading management institute noted for a differentiated approach led by the school's mission of 'Influencing Practice' and 'Promoting Value-based Growth'. The SPJIMR way, which brings a blend of Western efficiency and Eastern ethos to its teaching methodologies, prepares students to deliver superior performance while they remain sensitive to the needs and aspirations of all strata of society.

A brief on companies visiting:



and Leadership Roles



Conglomerates such as Tata Administrative Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, American Express, JSPL, Reliance and made 23 offers in several middle management positions this year. These roles are aimed at building the leadership pipeline for the participating companies with a lot of them giving exposure to students to various functions and interactions with the top leadership in their organisations.

Finance



The batch picked up offers from top league financial players that included Goldman Sachs, Citibank, American Express, IB, Duff & Phelps, Bajaj Finserv, IIFL, JM Financial, DBS Bank, and among others. Offers were received across a plethora of functions ranging from investment banking, corporate/retail banking, equity research and NBFC roles, etc. were also offered by companies like Amazon, Power, and





SPJIMR consolidated its position as a preferred destination for top consulting firms as 35 per cent of the PGDM batch picked up offers in the consulting domain, including 12 international offers. Leading consulting firms participating in the finals process included McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Co., Deloitte, PwC, EY, Capgemini, Bristlecone, Cognizant Consulting and The profiles offered at SPJIMR included strategic consulting, management consulting, supply chain consulting, financial advisory and IT consulting.





E-commerce saw the highest increase in roles offered compared to previous years. About 17 per cent of the batch was placed in e-commerce firms, which included regular recruiters like Amazon, Cloudtail, Flipkart, Uber, and Go-MMT. In addition, this placement season saw participation from growing companies like OYO Rooms, Unacademy, and among others. This year recorded a significant increase in the number of Product Management roles offered by these e-commerce companies. Other profiles offered by the e-commerce companies at SPJIMR included Program Management, Digital Marketing, and

IT/ITES



IT companies such as Microsoft, Google, Media.net, Wipro, Infosys, and offered sales and consulting roles on campus. IT majors made offers to 9 per cent of the batch. Companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Pidilite and offered corporate IT roles. Analytics roles were offered by giants like American Express, and Overall, a third of the batch would join IT and E-commerce companies. The average year-on-year increase in compensation for the Information Management specialisation exceeded 21 per cent, reaffirming this as a key growth area.

Marketing and Operations



SPJIMR saw participation from all the top organisations for roles spread across both Sales & Marketing, Operations & Supply Chain. About 19 per cent of the batch was placed in leading FMCGs like Hindustan Unilever, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, L'Oral, Asian Paints, Castrol, Colgate Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Pidilite, and The sector hired freshers as well as those with up to three years of work experience, with a background in start-ups and in particular looked for gender diversity.

Prof. Abbasali Gabula, Associate said, "We have deepened our relationships with corporates who have been hiring from SPJIMR and this year went on to open many new accounts. The placements season once again highlighted SPJIMR as a preferred school to hire from, given our high standing, unique offerings and the quality of our students. We will continue to engage with our corporate partners and build on the relationships in the coming years."



Dr. Vasant Sivaraman, PGDM Programme said, "Our programme architecture enables participants to complete courses in their area of specialisation before company internships. While the quality of their internship contribution is strong, the individuals also benefit in terms of more clarity on career roles when it comes to the final placement process."



"Together with PPOs and PPIs there is a sharper focus on final placements, something reflected this year as well. The roles and companies highlight the underlying shift in the economy - a blend of traditional and new industries," Dr. Sivaraman added.

PGDM Class of 2019 Placements: An Overview



Participants in the Batch: 239



Number of companies participating: 111



Number of first-time recruiters: 28



Total Number of International Offers: 12



Total Number of Pre-Placement Offers: 78



Median Salary: 22.00 LPA



Average Salary: 22.90 LPA



Highest Salary: 46.50 LPA



Key Highlights:



? 21.5 % of offers equal to or greater than INR 25 LPA



? 74.9% of offers equal to or greater than INR 20 LPA



? 95.1% of offers equal to or greater than INR 16 LPA



Autumns Internship Highlights



? Number of companies: 47



? Number of new companies: 12



? Average Stipend: INR 1,99,000



? Maximum Stipend: INR 3,00,000



About SPJIMR



S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org ) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten schools in India. As a premier school of management, SPJIMR is noted for pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes, which have helped the Institute stand out for its unique and distinctive path in management education. SPJIMR's mission is 'Influencing Practice' and 'Promoting Value-based growth'. The Institute currently operates from its 45-acre campus in Andheri, Mumbai, and a campus in New Delhi. To avoid confusing us with any other institution, look for the five strokes logo and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan association.

