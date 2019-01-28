Two killed, 7 injured after car falls into gorge in HP's Kangra

Two persons were killed and seven others injured when a car carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's district on Monday, an said.

The accident took place at Chatrer village in the district, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi of Charri village and Suraj Kumar of Tharot village, the said.

The condition of three out of the seven injured is critical and they have been referred to at Tanda in Kangra, he said.

