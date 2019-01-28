Dhoni misses 3rd ODI against NZ due to hamstring strain

Former was forced to skip the third ODI against due to a hamstring strain, only the third such instance in his illustrious limited-overs career.

The last time Dhoni missed a one-dayer due to was six years ago against during a 2013 tri-series in the

Known for his good fitness levels, Dhoni has overall missed only five ODIs in the last 14 years.

Troubled by his hamstring, Dhoni had missed three matches in 2013 and also skipped one match each against and in 2007 due to

The 37-year-old had won the man of the series award in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia, his first in almost eight years for scoring three half-centuries -- 51, 55 not out and 87 not out.

He continued in the same vein in the ongoing series against New Zealand, scoring an unbeaten 33-ball 48 to take to 324-4 in the second ODI here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)