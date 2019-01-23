'Consumer first' approach driving innovation: Sanjiv Bajaj

Hailing technology as a great enabler for providing right products and services, Finserv chief Sanjiv on Wednesday said his company is following "consumer first" approach to innovate the way it does business.

At a session on ' 4.0: Making for all' at meeting 2019, said his company now provides on the spot and that has been possible because of right use of technology and a right approach to do business.

"Technology has become a big enabler for like ours in terms of providing right products and services to customers.

"A typical consumer loan used to take 3-4 days earlier, but my company went down to the root level and found that consumers wanted to buy that plasma TV immediately to watch a cricket match or something, rather than waiting for three or four days," Bajaj said.

He also said that a lot of innovation comes from thinking about the consumers first and that is happening a lot in

At the same session, said his was a new state and his aim is to make the state number one in terms of per capita income and happiness.

He said data is being used in a big way for achieving these targets and the state is using technology as an enabler as also as a tool that can make the government accountable.

"In our small journey, we have achieved a great deal of satisfaction," said Nara, son of N Chandrababu Naidu.

With one of the youngest labour forces in the world, the second largest number of on mobiles and the second largest English speaking population, is well positioned to enhance its global leadership in a post fourth industrial revolution era, according to the panelists.

said technology is being used in a big way to bring in efficiency in government functions and in delivery of services and schemes to the citizens.

