Cop booked for harassing woman who came to file complaint

A police havildar has been booked for allegedly harassing a woman after she approached him to file a complaint against her in-laws here in Maharashtra, police said Monday.

The 28-year-old woman came to the accused, Devidas Chavan, then posted at Padgha police station here, in April to file a complaint of harassment and cruelty against her husband and in-laws, a police official said.

After the complaint was filed, the accused asked the woman to come to the police station on the pretext of conducting a probe and when she came there, he allegedly started harassing her, he said.

The accused also asked the woman several times to accompany him to a restaurant but she refused, he said.

The woman recently complained to a senior police official against Chavan, who was on Saturday booked under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 354-A (sexual harassment), he said, adding that a search was on for the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)