Hope Modi govt rises from deep slumber: Cong on Encephalitis deaths in Assam

-
ALSO READ
Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis death toll mounts to 96
Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis death toll mounts to 100
Muzaffarpur: 43 chidren die due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome
Bihar: Encephalitis claims 54 children; 132 hospitalised in Muzaffarpur
Muzaffarpur: 47 children die due to encephalitis; over 130 in hospitals
-
The Congress on Monday hit out at the Modi government over the spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Assam and hoped that the Centre rises from its "deep slumber" to prevent any epidemic.
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has now reached Assam as 10 people have lost their lives, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
He cited a media report which said Assam has so far recorded 10 deaths due to AES.
"AES already killed 133 innocents in Bihar! Double Engine BJP governments have not learnt any lessons," Surjewala said.
"Hope central government rises from its deep slumber to prevent any epidemic!" he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU