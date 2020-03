Four more coronavirus cases have



bee detected in Maharashtra, taking the total number to COVID-19 patients in the state to 101, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the four new cases, three were reported from Pune while one was found in Satara, they said.

The patients have been kept in isolation wards and are being provided medical treatment, the officials said.

