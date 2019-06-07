Corporation banks moves insolvency plea against Adlabs Entertainment

has approached the (NCLT) to initiate resolution process against theme park company Adlabs Entertainment Ltd.

Adlabs Entertainment has received a notice from the Mumbai-bench of the NCLT filed by to initiate Corporate Resolution Process under Section 7 of and Code, 2016, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The Company has received a notice from NCLT, Bench on June 07, 2019 via an email, regarding an application filed by one of the Financial Creditors of the Company i.e. to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process .... ," it said.

Corporation Bank, a financial creditor of the company, has claimed a default of Rs 68.84 crore, it added.

