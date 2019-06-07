JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Barty, Vondrousova shrug off sexism row to reach Roland Garros final

IAF inks Rs 300 crore deal to procure Spice bombs from Israel
Business Standard

Corporation banks moves insolvency plea against Adlabs Entertainment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Public sector lender Corporation Bank has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency resolution process against theme park company Adlabs Entertainment Ltd.

Adlabs Entertainment has received a notice from the Mumbai-bench of the NCLT filed by Corporation Bank to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under Section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The Company has received a notice from NCLT, Mumbai Bench on June 07, 2019 via an email, regarding an application filed by one of the Financial Creditors of the Company i.e. Corporation Bank to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process .... ," it said.

Corporation Bank, a financial creditor of the company, has claimed a default of Rs 68.84 crore, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 20:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU