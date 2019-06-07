MP bureaucrat gives office ACs to NRCs to help children

JUST IN
Umaria (MP) 

A senior government official in Madhya Pradesh removed four air-conditioners from his cabin and meeting hall and got them installed in four nutrition rehabilitation centres (NRCs) in order to help children there beat the heatwave.

Umaria district collection Swarochish Somvanshi Friday installed the four ACs in NRCs at Umaria, Pali, Manpur and Chandia in the district.

Somvanshi appealed to the people to come forward and help the children, adding that such acts bring "bountiful joy".

Fri, June 07 2019. 20:40 IST

