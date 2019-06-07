EC seeks report after SAD complains of transfer order violation

The has sought a report from the government on a complaint filed by the against an IPS for continuing as a member of an SIT despite the poll panel's transfer order.

The had approached the commission on Tuesday, seeking action against Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, claiming that he continued to work as a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents. The poll body had in April ordered the to be shifted to some other department during the Lok Sabha election.

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary, the commission asked him to send a detailed report on the SAD's complaint of "non-compliance" of the panel's transfer order of Singh.

The delegation, led by Balwinder Singh Bhunder, had claimed that the inspector general-rank continued to be a member of the SIT despite the government submitting a compliance report.

The delegation had said the election panel's order to remove the officer from the SIT had been communicated to the for the compliance.

The leaders had also submitted a copy of the charge sheet regarding the 2015 firing incident, which was signed by him on May 23 as a member of the SIT.

Besides being a member of the SIT, the IPS was also holding the charge of the IG (Crime) and the (OCCU).

Following directions of the poll panel in April, the had posted him as the IG, (Amritsar), and had relieved him of the SIT charge as well.

A five-member SIT is probing the desecration incidents of religious texts and the police firing in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan that resulted in the death of two protesters in 2015.

