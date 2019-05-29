Corporator held for illegal building construction in Maha

A corporator was arrested for allegedly indulging in illegal construction of residential buildings in district of by forging documents, police said.

Kumar Kakde, 37, complained to the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) about an illegally constructed ground plus three-storey building on his family land in 2016, said.

Kakde claimed that the building, having 156 flats, was constructed by VVMC corporator of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, he said.

The complainant claimed he was not aware of how much land his father and elder brother owned and it was only after the death of them that he got to know about the alleged illegal construction on their land, he said.

Kakde alleged that Jadhav also constructed another building illegally on a piece of land close to theirs, he said.

Based on the complaint filed by a civic official, the here registered a case under various sections for cheating and forgery in 2016, he said.

The police again registered an FIR against Jadhav in April this year following which he was untraceable, he said.

The police finally managed to arrest Jadhav from Virar area here on Tuesday, he added.

