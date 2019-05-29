Furious Mamata does U-turn, not to attend PM's oath-taking

Chief Minister will not attend the oath-taking ceremony of on Thursday, after rejecting the BJP's claim that scores of saffron party workers were killed in violence perpetrated by her TMC.

The TMC supremo's announcement on came in apparent remonstrance after the families of over 40 BJP workers allegedly slain by her party were taken by train to to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Banerjee had on Tuesday received an invitation and told reporters she would attend the event as a matter of "constitutional courtesy" after having spoken to a couple of chief ministers of other states.

However, after it transpired that family members of over 40 BJP workers, who were killed in political violence in in the last one year, have also been invited, a livid Banerjee said she will not attend as the "occasion to celebrate democracy should not be devalued to score political points".

"Congratulations, new Prime Minister, ji. It was my plan to accept the 'Constitutional invitation' and attend the oath-taking ceremony. However in the last one hour, I am seeing that the BJP are claiming people have been murdered in political violence in Bengal.

"This is completely untrue. There have been no political murders in Bengal. These deaths may have occurred due to personal enmity, family quarrels and other disputes; nothing related to There is no such record with us," she wrote on

Banerjee said she, therefore, was "compelled" not to attend the ceremony.

"The ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party which uses it as an opportunity to score political points. Please excuse me," she added.

The state unit of the BJP reacted sharply, insisting over 100 political killings had taken place in the state under Banerjee.

"Our young workers are being killed and hanged from trees. Over 100 political killings have taken place during Banerjee's rule. We had taken the families of victims of such killings to the President, now we want to present them before the nation," state said.

Chandra Kumar Bose, a and the party's losing candidate for Kolkata South constituency, said Banerjee cannot escape responsibility for the political killings as she also holds the home portfolio.

Bose, a grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, said the people of had risen against the TMC rule in the state where "law and order doesn't exist and police has become a 'morcha' (front) of the ruling party." Its consequences were seen in the election results, he said.

The 7-phase poll in West Bengal was a violent affair, with incidents of violence, arson and rioting being reported during each phase of polling.

Reports about incidents of clashes between TMC and BJP supporters continue to trickle in, days after the results were announced on May 23.

and had made alleged violence by TMC workers against saffron party supporters a major election issue.

Violent clashes had erupted in Kolkata during a road show by Shah in which several people were injured and vehicles burnt. A bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a Bengal Renaissance icon, was vandalised at a college named after him.

Banerjee's earlier decision to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony was seen by many as an extension of olive branch to the after an acrimony-filled campaign and the stunning reverses the TMC faced in the election which saw its tally plunge to 22 from 34 and the BJP's soar from a paltry two to 18.

