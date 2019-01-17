Vehicles seized by police gutted in fire

A fire destroyed more than 35 vehicles kept at a police chowkie in Virar town of the district Thursday afternoon.
Two-wheelers and four-wheelers seized for violation of various trffic rules were kept on a plot of land behind Kaner police chowkie.
A nearby electricity transformer caught fire and it spread to the vehicles, a police official said.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
