Vehicles seized by police gutted in fire

Press Trust of India  |  Palghar (Mah) 

A fire destroyed more than 35 vehicles kept at a police chowkie in Virar town of the district Thursday afternoon.

Two-wheelers and four-wheelers seized for violation of various trffic rules were kept on a plot of land behind Kaner police chowkie.

A nearby electricity transformer caught fire and it spread to the vehicles, a police official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 23:25 IST

